Jordyn Brooks embracing bigger responsibilities on Seahawks defense

Getty Images

The Seahawks haven’t decided who will be taking over at quarterback for Russell Wilson, but they know who will be stepping into the leadership void they created on their defense this offseason.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner called the plays on defense throughout his 10-year run with the Seahawks and head coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that linebacker Jordyn Brooks will be taking over that role in the wake of Wagner’s release. The 2020 first-round pick racked up 184 tackles in his first year as a full-time starter and he told reporters that he’s ready to “embrace the role” that the team is handing to him.

“It just means I’ve got to handle my business and make sure that I’m doing everything right at all times,” Brooks said, via Corbin K. Smith of SI.com. “You go down a list of great Seahawks that played here. Great leaders of the past teams. Take a little bit of pride in that. And so, I just want to do the best job that I can for our team.”

Brooks said he saw Wagner lead by “the way he carried himself” in all settings and that he would try to do the same as the Seahawks transition to a future without their longtime centerpieces on both sides of the ball.