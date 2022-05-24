Josh Allen: I think we’ll be just fine with Ken Dorsey as OC

Getty Images

Bills Josh Allen has been working with Ken Dorsey since the quarterback’s second year in the league, when Buffalo hired Dorsey to be the club’s QBs coach.

But with former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll moving on to become the Giants head coach, Dorsey has moved up in the ranks to become the Bills’ new OC.

During his Tuesday press conference, Allen said it’s been different not having Dorsey lead his positional meeting room and it will take some time to adjust to Dorsey being the play-caller. But some of the little things can be worked out during OTAs.

“Even today, I was like, hey I want you talking to me in the headset and just let me hear your voice because that’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment and [learning] curve,” Allen said. “When you talk into a microphone, it sounds a little different. Some words become different words and you have to decipher what that means. So even [in] that, we can find a way to get better.

“But in terms of what he’s doing, how he communicates with the guys, getting on guys and lighting some fires, it’s been good to see. He’s played quarterback. He understands what it’s like when we’re back there. So to have that open relationship and a rapport with him, and for him to understand what we’re seeing at the same time and not just expecting us to do something that he hasn’t, or he wouldn’t do, I think is the most important thing and he’s been doing a really good job with it.”

Allen said there are some differences between Daboll and Dorsey, but the two share a competitive nature.

“They get fired up in practice and they start yapping a little bit to the defensive guys and they want to call their best stuff. So I’m excited for that,” Allen said. “And, again, it’s going to be a learning process for [Dorsey] as well. We’re humans, we’re not perfect. We’re not expecting each other to be perfect. But as long as we’re on the same page, which I think we are and we’ll continue to grow with it, I think we’ll be just fine.”

With Dorsey as his position coach last year, Allen completed 63 percent of his passes for 4,407 yards with 36 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 763 yards with six TDs.