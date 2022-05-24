Justin Herbert says he’s “getting after it” in the weight room, now weighs 245

Getty Images

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was noticeably muscular at Monday’s opening of minicamp, and he says he’s been working hard in the weight room and gaining weight.

Herbert, who weighed 236 pounds at the Scouting Combine coming out of college, said he’s now up to 245 after working hard with strength and conditioning coach Jonathan Brooks.

“Just lifting, we’ve just been getting after it, and thankful to Jonathan Brooks, who’s been leading the charge,” Herbert said.

This is the time of year when players often say they’re in the best shape of their lives (Patriots quarterback Mac Jones said the same yesterday), but the 6-foot-6 Herbert legitimately looks bigger and stronger than ever before.