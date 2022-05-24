Kliff Kingsbury: You want everyone at OTAs, but it’s not how rules are set up

Getty Images

The Cardinals opened the OTA phase of their offseason workouts on Monday without a couple of notable members of the offense in attendance.

Quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Marquise Brown were not working with their teammates at the voluntary session. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury had a quip ready when he was asked about his eagerness to see the two players on the field.

Kingsbury noted that “it was not fun for me” when he faced them when they were at Oklahoma and he was coaching at Texas Tech before noting that the voluntary nature of the workouts meant that the team simply has to work with the players that are there.

“As a coach, you want to have these guys here all the time but it’s not how the rules are set up,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website. “Different guys handle it different ways.”

The Cardinals have a mandatory minicamp in mid-June and Kingsbury said that he expects everyone to be on hand for that work. Until then, they’ll just make do with those that opt to come to the facility.