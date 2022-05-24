Kyle Shanahan expects Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded but admits it’s “not a guarantee”

Posted by Charean Williams on May 24, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Chargers
The 49ers were close to trading Jimmy Garoppolo before his March 8 surgery on his right shoulder. Garoppolo remains on their roster, due to make $25 million as a backup to Trey Lance.

That’s not good for anyone involved, and the 49ers would love to deal Garoppolo. But he’s not scheduled to throw until sometime this summer, so even Kyle Shanahan isn’t sure what Garoppolo’s future is.

Nothing’s changed since that surgery,” Shanahan said Tuesday. “Where we were at before that, and then he got the surgery, so everything went on hold. I expect him at some time, most likley, to be traded, but who knows? That’s not a guarantee. It’s been exactly on hold when that happened. When he’s healthy, we’ll see what happens.”

The 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance with the third overall selection in 2021. Lance is expected to take over as the full-time starter this season after Garoppolo started 15 of 17 games last season.

16 responses to “Kyle Shanahan expects Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded but admits it’s “not a guarantee”

  1. Trade him to the CFL maybe he’ll be able to put in a full season up there

  5. The 49ers don’t want JimmyG to end up with the Seahawks. Otherwise they might have just released him outright.
    Chances are he gets traded for a late round pick to the Panthers. They’ll probably eat half his salary as well to make that happen.
    That’s what I think, anyways

  7. Trade Trey Lance instead. The 49ers are consistently a contender with Jimmy and they could probably re-sign him for $25M a year for 3 years. In 2 years for no explicable reason you either lose Lance, give him the franchise tag or give him at least $40M a year.

    Just admit it was a bad experiment, cut your losses and keep winning now.

    The idea of having to prove you made the right draft choice while having a losing record makes no sense.

  12. I give Jimmy G. credit. He played the 49ers like a violin. Shanahan and Lynch thought they had it all figured out, but Garoppolo had a move left they totally missed and now the rest of the league is looking for them to just cut him loose.

  13. Jimmy did the right thing having surgery; wondering why he didn’t do it earlier.
    Get healthy and a spot will form for him in the NFL.
    Bradford and Palmer found spots where no one expected them to be.

  14. Jimmy played the 49ers. Plain and simple. No one is taking on a 25 million dollar contract with a Qb who isn’t throwing yet. If they trade him other team will require the 49ers to pay at least 15 million of that contract.

  15. This cant be real right? Does he want to lose games and his job too? Jimmi G. gives you the best chance to win games. Why does everybody hate on the guy so much?? I’m at a loss for words.

  16. Trey Lance…lol

    The hubris with these GMs and these coaches who think they’re smarter than everyone else.

