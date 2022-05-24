Kyle Shanahan expects Jimmy Garoppolo to be traded but admits it’s “not a guarantee”

Getty Images

The 49ers were close to trading Jimmy Garoppolo before his March 8 surgery on his right shoulder. Garoppolo remains on their roster, due to make $25 million as a backup to Trey Lance.

That’s not good for anyone involved, and the 49ers would love to deal Garoppolo. But he’s not scheduled to throw until sometime this summer, so even Kyle Shanahan isn’t sure what Garoppolo’s future is.

“Nothing’s changed since that surgery,” Shanahan said Tuesday. “Where we were at before that, and then he got the surgery, so everything went on hold. I expect him at some time, most likley, to be traded, but who knows? That’s not a guarantee. It’s been exactly on hold when that happened. When he’s healthy, we’ll see what happens.”

The 49ers traded up to draft Trey Lance with the third overall selection in 2021. Lance is expected to take over as the full-time starter this season after Garoppolo started 15 of 17 games last season.