Kyle Shanahan remains confident 49ers, Deebo Samuel will come to agreement

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is staying away from the team’s voluntary organized team activities as he seeks a long-term deal. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday he expects Samuel at the mandatory minicamp next month, along with Nick Bosa and Trent Williams.

Samuel’s contract dispute with the 49ers led him to ask for a trade this offseason, but the team continues to express confidence it can work things out with the All-Pro. Shanahan reiterated his optimism Tuesday.

“Yeah, of course I do,” Shanahan said. I thought that the last time I talked to you guys at draft time. I feel the same if not stronger.”

Samuel is due $3.986 million in base salary in 2022, the final season of his rookie contract.

New deals for receivers Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs have raised the stakes, but an extension for Cooper Kupp with the Rams likely will up the price even more. So, the 49ers would be wise to get something done sooner than later.