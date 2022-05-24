Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers not at OTAs but in “great spirits”

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 24, 2022, 1:14 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
To no one’s surprise, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not in attendance for the start of Green Bay’s OTAs this week.

But head coach Matt LaFleur has been in recent contact with the two-time defending MVP, keeping him up to date on all of the offseason developments.

“I talked to him last night for a while, which was great just to kind of update him on just where we are and go over a few — like we do every offseason, there’s always tweaks to what you’re doing,” LaFleur said in his Tuesday press conference. “But he’s in great spirits and it was a great conversation. But I wouldn’t anticipate seeing him, at least this week.”

Could Rodgers be there next week, or anytime before mandatory minicamp?

“It’s all on him,” LaFleur said. “I mean, it’s voluntary.”

Rodgers won the last two MVP awards without the benefit of an offseason program, which is part of why the Packers aren’t concerned about the quarterback not being there for OTAs. As quarterbacks coach Tom Clements put it last week, Rodgers doesn’t need reps at this time of year.

In 16 games last season, Rodgers completed 69 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.

10 responses to “Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers not at OTAs but in “great spirits”

  1. Not winning the Super Bowl if he’s there.

    Not winning the Super Bowl if he’s elsewhere.

  2. Aaron Rodgers is in “great spirits” because he is not in Green Bay at OTAs

  4. It’s cool, it’s not like his WRs need reps with him at QB anyways…

  6. Why does LaFleur need to let everyknow how good Rodgers spirys are while he is not there? It sounds like LaFleur is doing damage control for the petulant liar’s lack of interest

  8. It’s sad when you have to put out a press release on the mental well-being of a particular player. Aaron is too much.

  9. This isn’t “news”, it’s “olds.” Rodgers said many times he won’t be at OTA’s.

  10. As long as he’s in a spiritually good place. Packers fans can rest easy now.

