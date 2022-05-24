Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers not at OTAs but in “great spirits”

Getty Images

To no one’s surprise, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not in attendance for the start of Green Bay’s OTAs this week.

But head coach Matt LaFleur has been in recent contact with the two-time defending MVP, keeping him up to date on all of the offseason developments.

“I talked to him last night for a while, which was great just to kind of update him on just where we are and go over a few — like we do every offseason, there’s always tweaks to what you’re doing,” LaFleur said in his Tuesday press conference. “But he’s in great spirits and it was a great conversation. But I wouldn’t anticipate seeing him, at least this week.”

Could Rodgers be there next week, or anytime before mandatory minicamp?

“It’s all on him,” LaFleur said. “I mean, it’s voluntary.”

Rodgers won the last two MVP awards without the benefit of an offseason program, which is part of why the Packers aren’t concerned about the quarterback not being there for OTAs. As quarterbacks coach Tom Clements put it last week, Rodgers doesn’t need reps at this time of year.

In 16 games last season, Rodgers completed 69 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and four interceptions.