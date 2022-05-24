Mike McDaniel: We were very excited to add Melvin Ingram

Getty Images

The Dolphins officially added Melvin Ingram last week, giving the team a veteran presence at edge rusher.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said on Tuesday that he’s anticipating Ingram will be able to help out the team’s younger defenders.

“That’s a veteran player that’s been very productive in this league,” McDaniel said in his press conference. “In conjunction with the scouting department, [G.M.] Chris [Greer], myself, and the rest of the scouting department and the coaching staff felt very excited to have the opportunity to add him to the team. He’s a veteran presence, a guy that’s been in big games, a guy that, for a young team, can be very impressionable. And a playmaker to boot.”

The Dolphins have a young edge rusher in Jean Phillips, who was drafted at No. 18 overall last year. The club also re-signed Emmanuel Ogbah to a four-year, $55 million deal in March.

Ingram split 2021 between the Steelers and Chiefs. He had 2.0 sacks in the regular season and added another 2.0 in Kansas City’s three postseason games.