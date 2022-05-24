NFL Scouting Combine will stay in Indianapolis through 2024

Getty Images

There have been discussions about the NFL Scouting Combine moving to a new location at some point, but it won’t happen in the next two years.

The league announced on Tuesday that the Combine will remain in Indianapolis for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. There was a bidding process to host the event for the first time and NFL executive vice President of club business and league events Peter O’Reilly said that it showed “Indianapolis remains the best city to host and grow” the Combine.

“Indy’s vision brings together its long legacy of successfully hosting the Combine and executing the evaluation process, with an exciting focus on innovating and further growing the even from a fan and media perspective,” O’Reilly said in a statement.

The next two years will push the Combine’s run in Indianapolis to 37 years and we’ll have to wait to find out if future years bring bids that are compelling enough for the league to break a tradition that hasn’t shown any signs that it needs fixing.