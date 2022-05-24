NFL takes $7.5 million from each team for St. Louis settlement

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Rams owner Stan Kroenke doesn’t back away from his obligations. Unless he does.

Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proclaimed last year that Kroenke is a “man of principle” who “doesn’t back away” at a time when reporting suggested that Kroenke was trying to back away from his promise to indemnify his partners regarding the litigation filed following the relocation of the Rams, a significant portion of the $790 million settlement has been foisted upon the league’s teams.

Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that the league has “quietly” taken $7.5 million from each team in connection with the settlement. This amounts to $232.5 million.

It’s unclear whether they’ll get the money back. Per Kaplan, some team executives complained that the situation has created budgeting issues, since they don’t know whether and when the money will be returned.

Kroenke’s argument for solely bearing the costs of the litigation but not the settlement comes from the indemnity provision crafted by the league and adopted by the owners. At least one owner previously, and privately, has characterized the failure of the indemnity provision to include the amount of the settlement “malpractice” by the lawyers.

Based on documents recently obtained from the litigation, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch raised the very fair question of whether the league may try to discreetly resolve the situation in order to cover up the mistake. Or maybe, as Frederickson also suggested, the mistake wasn’t really a mistake, but an escape hatch for Kroenke.

Time will tell what it all means. For now, though, there are real questions being asked about the fact that $232.5 million has been taken by the league to cover an obligation that most if not all owners thought would be covered by Kroenke and Kroenke alone.

9 responses to “NFL takes $7.5 million from each team for St. Louis settlement

  2. Surprisingly the other owners are now learning thru first-hand experience you cannot trust Roger and your league offices. Fans have known this for years. If you think you are going to be getting money back because of Stanley’s principles you are dumber that I thought.

  3. Pay attention:

    1. Theft of team from STL to LA.
    2. Free stadium in LA, shared with other franchise.
    3. Kroenke still in the red.
    4. Creepy SB call at the end of the game helping the Rams win the SB with under 3 mins to go on 3rd down.

    So, all the owners have signed off on this because it simply means more money can come out of LA longterm than Saint Louis.

    Anyone questioning if the league doesn’t try to help manipulate games is a flippin’ moron. It’s also why the Saints got jobbed in the 2018 NFC title game, too.

  5. Dean Spanos will just have to take the $7.5 million from another family member

  6. Jerry also said Stanley and his in-laws money were going to pay for SoFi all by hisself. Well he did, until he had to “borrow” hundreds of millions of dollars from the NFL. Dan Snyder is a better owner then that carpetbagger Stan.

  8. Bengals Mike Brown should not have to pay $7.5M, since he opposed the move right?

  9. 3. Kroenke still in the red
    ===========

    Net worth of $10.7 billion, making him the 195th richest person in the world.

