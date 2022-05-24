Ravens agree to terms with Kyle Fuller

Getty Images

The Ravens have added some depth to their secondary.

Baltimore announced on Tuesday that the club has agreed to terms with cornerback Kyle Fuller on a one-year deal.

Fuller, a Baltimore native, was a two-time Pro Bowler for the Bears in 2018 and 2019. He was also an All-Pro in 2018, leading the league with seven interceptions and 21 passes defensed.

Last year, he appeared in 16 games with 10 starts for the Broncos, recording four passes defensed and three tackles for loss. He was benched at one point, but reclaimed a starting role down the stretch.

The 14th overall pick of the 2014 draft, Fuller has 19 career interceptions and 86 passes defensed in 112 games with 104 starts. He missed the 2016 season due to a knee injury.

With Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey both returning from season-ending injuries in 2021, Fuller at least provides insurance should one or both not be ready for the start of 2022. With all three healthy, the Ravens’ secondary should be significantly better than it was in 2021, when the club finished dead last in passing yards allowed.