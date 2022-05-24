Report: Daron Payne skipping team drills as he seeks an extension

Getty Images

Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne was present at the team’s voluntary organized team activities Tuesday but did not participate in team drills, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports.

He attended team meetings and a post-practice lifting session.

Payne is entering the final year of his rookie deal, due to make $8.529 million in 2022 after career-highs in tackles (61) and quarterback hits (15) last season.

Washington is not expected to offer Payne an extension, Standig previously has reported, and the Commanders have let other teams know they would listen to trade offers.

The team selected defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis in the second round of the 2022 draft after losing reserves Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle in free agency. Mathis will replace Payne at some point, either this season or next.

The Commanders selected four defensive linemen from 2017-20 and can’t pay them all. They already have paid the other starting defensive tackle, Jonathan Allen, who signed a four-year, $72 million extension last July.

Edge rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young also will be looking for significant raises in due time.