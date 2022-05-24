Report: Steelers hire Omar Khan as G.M. to replace Kevin Colbert

Posted by Charean Williams on May 24, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT
New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty Images

The Steelers are staying in house for their next General Manager.

Not long after news broke that Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl was leaving to become the Steelers’ assistant General Manager comes word that the expected will happen. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports the Steelers are promoting their vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan to General Manager.

Khan will replace Colbert, who is retiring after 22 seasons with the Steelers.

Khan has spent the last two decades with the Steelers. He also interviewed for the Bears G.M. opening before they hired Ryan Poles this year.

Weidl, Steelers pro scouting director Brandon Hunt, Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden, Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek and former Bills G.M. Doug Whaley were the other candidates to have two interviews with the team for the job.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.