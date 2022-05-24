Rob Gronkowski working out with Tom Brady again

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski hasn’t announced he’s returning for a 12th NFL season. But what looks like a football player, works out like a football player and catches like football player probably is a football player.

Gronkowski and Tom Brady are working out together again, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Brady posted a video on Twitter of him taking batting practice at the Yankees’ minor-league facility across the street from Raymond James Stadium. Gronkowski was shagging ground balls in the outfield that were hit by Brady.

Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, also was in attendance.

Brady led private passing camps with veteran players there last season while the rest of the team worked nearby at the team’s AdventHealth Training complex in organized team activities.

Brady has attended some, but not all, of the team’s voluntary workouts this spring. He likes getting ready for a season on his own.

Stroud surmises that Brady, Gronk and other Bucs players worked out there before the batting practice session.

The Bucs’ mandatory veteran minicamp is June 7-9, and Gronkowski may wait until that is done before announcing his decision, per Stroud.