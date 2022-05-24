Roger Goodell: Pro Bowl game doesn’t work

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT
NFL Pro Bowl
It sounds like there are going to be changes to the Pro Bowl in the near future.

Word on Tuesday morning was that discussion about ways to improve the Pro Bowl would be on the agenda at the league meetings and that the league could even eliminate it entirely. At a press conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the league is unhappy with the distant facsimile of football played during the game and that they want to find a different manner of recognizing the achievements of players each season.

“The game doesn’t work. We need to find another way to celebrate the players,” Goodell said.

Goodell did not delve into what such celebrations might look like, but any option the league considers would likely have to bring in at least as many viewers as the annual exhibition game for it to become a longstanding tradition.

13 responses to “Roger Goodell: Pro Bowl game doesn’t work

  1. I gave it like a quick 20 second thought, and I thought about giving the players deserving there accolades, but how without doing anything physical for obvious reasons. I thought of Madden, maybe theres something there. Would be cool if they could all play themselves in Madden and the winner still gets a payday to make it serious.

  3. ABC used to have something they called the “Superstars” competition with a bunch of events between different types of athletes. I remember that being pretty fun to watch. I’d watch un upgraded skills competition like that where the winners got a big cash prize.

  4. The pro bowl doesn’t work (anymore).
    Glad I’m old for a change.
    It used to be pretty sweet.

  5. Easy. You make it like the premier league’s charity shield. Play the game in August at the HOF.

  6. Pay the players a pro bowl bonus for making it that makes their eyes light up. Then pay them a bigger bonus for winning. Move it back to after the superbowl. Remove kickoffs and punts. No blitzing maybe. Make the rosters big enough where each participant only plays a quarter. And we’re relevant again.

    And don’t tell me about player safety. Lots of players are eliminated from contention in December and are still playing meaningless games.

  7. Players make too much money now for them to care. Half of them don’t even show up to the game so you have second string players making pro-bowls. It’s lost all meaning and is a mockery of the sport.

  9. The NFL should recognize the impact of this on the game as a whole. It’s an admission.

  10. My suggestions:

    1. Continue to conduct the All-Pro selection process for each conference because of the achievement the title represents and also many players have incentives/bonuses for making an All-Pro team.

    2. NFL, broadcast members, and corporate sponsors create and televise a big-time event- the “NFL All-Pro Announcement Show”- complete with all bells and whistles, player highlights from the season, etc.

    3A. Eliminate the actual game. A good number of players already avoid playing in the game, and the game, which is more of an exhibition that serves no real purpose, is not compelling to watch.

    3B. Do not conduct some alternative event such as a skills contest or a Madden tourney. Most of the All-Pros won’t bother to participate; most fans won’t tune in; and most broadcast partners and sponsors would be reluctant to commit staff, effort, and money to a poorly attended event that doesn’t draw viewers.

    4. Acknowledge/honor the All-Pros as part of the respective conference championship game weekend. Invite the players and families to an all-expenses paid trip to the host team’s city. Players would be the guests of honor at a league-sponsored dinner and be introduced/acknowledged at an on-field ceremony during half-time. (The plus value of conducting an on-field ceremony must be weighed against the minus value of the fans potentially booing an unpopular opponent.)

  11. ‘And don’t tell me about player safety. Lots of players are eliminated from contention in December and are still playing meaningless games.’

    Those meaningless games still include a game check. The pro bowl payout used to be a nice bonus to the players. Now, that ‘bonus’ will never match the contract or future contract. There is no way in todays game and today’s salaries, that a player will risk injury by actually playing.

  12. I guess seeing Mac Jones dancing in the end zone was the last straw to how silly this game has become.

  13. “Those meaningless games still include a game check. The pro bowl payout used to be a nice bonus to the players. Now, that ‘bonus’ will never match the contract or future contract.”

    Make it. Make the pro bowl game check higher than a regular game check enforced by the collective bargaining agreement. Want to make the players try just pay them. Mitigate chance of injury by mitigating their exposure enforcing only one quarter of play per player.

