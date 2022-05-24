Roger Goodell: Pro Bowl game doesn’t work

Getty Images

It sounds like there are going to be changes to the Pro Bowl in the near future.

Word on Tuesday morning was that discussion about ways to improve the Pro Bowl would be on the agenda at the league meetings and that the league could even eliminate it entirely. At a press conference, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed that the league is unhappy with the distant facsimile of football played during the game and that they want to find a different manner of recognizing the achievements of players each season.

“The game doesn’t work. We need to find another way to celebrate the players,” Goodell said.

Goodell did not delve into what such celebrations might look like, but any option the league considers would likely have to bring in at least as many viewers as the annual exhibition game for it to become a longstanding tradition.