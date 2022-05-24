Roger Goodell say NFL is “nearing the end” of investigative period on Deshaun Watson

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT
Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The NFL, as expected, is closing in on making a decision regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

At the May ownership meetings in Atlanta, Commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear that things are moving toward a conclusion.

“I can’t give you a timeline,” Goodell told reporters, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We are nearing the end of the investigative period and then it will be handled by our Disciplinary Officer.”

As we’ve explained, the Disciplinary Officer — jointly hired and paid by the NFL and NFL Players Association — will make a decision on discipline, after the NFL proposes a punishment. Goodell then handles any appeal, unless the Disciplinary Officer decides to impose no discipline at all.

The clock is ticking. It’s time for the NFL to initiate the process. It sounds like it will happen sooner than later.

9 responses to “Roger Goodell say NFL is “nearing the end” of investigative period on Deshaun Watson

  4. I can see it now in 5 years Watson, Kellen Winslow Jr and Kareem Hunt playing a tune up game for the Mean Machine against the guards.

  5. 4 games suspension. Only end up being 3. They’ll say his missed year last year should count for something. Women won’t receive any justice and that’s just the sad state of our country.

  7. Sorry but millions in his wallet and FREE massages available at Houston’s training site it becomes clear that Deshaun “trolled” the internet for his “flavor” of the month!Pretty sure that the money he’s made plus the million he gets this year will be more than enough for him to settle these cases! Suspend him for this coming season, pretty sure that his mama will allow him to sleep in the basement until the rest of the 230 million kicks in!

  8. He was not found guilty in criminal court. The deposition is borderline comical. This is a man’s life,his future and shouldn’t be taken lightly. No amount of money should be able to cure true ptsd.

  9. Credible massage therapists solicit business on Instagram all the time. Don’t they?

