Ron Rivera on Terry McLaurin: Working on contract, just a matter of time

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has not been attending voluntary workouts during the Commanders offseason program as he looks for a long-term deal and it remains unclear how close the two sides might be to reaching agreement on one.

McLaurin’s status was a topic Commanders head coach Ron Rivera addressed during a Tuesday press conference, but Rivera didn’t offer any specifics about where things stand at this point.

“Just that we’ve had communication with him, are working with him. Just a matter of time,” Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

McLaurin is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make a base salary of $2.79 million if he doesn’t sign a new deal. The Commanders could use a franchise tag in 2023 if a deal remains elusive, although that would likely be an acrimonious situation given how things have unfolded this offseason.