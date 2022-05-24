Saints sign Kahale Warring, waive Jack Koerner

Getty Images

The Saints shuffled their roster a bit on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of tight end Kahale Warring. They waived defensive back Jack Koerner in a corresponding move.

Warring was a 2019 third-round pick by the Texans who spent two-plus years with the team before being waived last August. He had brief stints with the Patriots and Colts before winding up on Buffalo’s practice squad. The Jaguars signed Warring to their active roster at the end of December.

He has played in nine games across those stops and has three catches for 35 yards.

Koerner was undrafted out of Iowa last month. He signed with the Saints after the draft came to an end.