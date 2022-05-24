Sam Darnold confident he can be one of the best QBs in the league

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2022, 2:27 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 09 Panthers at Buccaneers
Sam Darnold is currently the No. 1 quarterback for the Panthers, but the team has not been shy about looking around at other options and there’s still a chance that they could make a move to change the makeup of the depth chart before the season gets underway.

That hasn’t done much to shake Darnold’s belief in himself, however. Darnold said on Tuesday, via David Newton of ESPN.com, that he is “confident I can be one of the best quarterbacks in the league” despite four years that have provided little evidence to support that feeling.

Darnold also said that he’s working to improve his footwork, which got “chaotic” during the 2021 season. That effort fits with Darnold’s overall approach to preparing for the season amid chatter about his short- and long-term future in the NFL.

“Everyone, including myself, knows the situation. . . . For me, it’s focusing on what I can do right now,” Darnold said, via Darin Gantt of the team’s website.

Unless the Panthers make a move for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo, it seems likely that Darnold will be under center in Week 1. How long he stays there will likely come down to how much improvement comes from that self-directed focus.

10 responses to “Sam Darnold confident he can be one of the best QBs in the league

  1. This poor kid. He’s tough, smart and a good dude. He should stop saying these things publicly.

  2. Give him good, stable coaching, a decent offensive line, a healthy Christian McCaffrey, receivers without the dropsies, and his own good health, and he will prove to be prophetic.

  4. The Jets can really pick em. Mark Sanched, Geno Smith, Darnold and now Zach Wilson.

    Yikes!

  7. I love the kid! whats he supposed to say? I’m still seeing ghosts? I hope Sam has a great season he’s still young and he has plenty of skills.

  8. He’s a nice likeable young man but lacks the skillset to be a successful NFL QB. Maybe he can work with Peyton and Eli on Monday nights.

