Texans, Cowboys issue statement on Uvalde school shooting

Getty Images

Another mass shooting has happened in America. Another mass shooting has happened at a school.

Fourteen elementary school students were shot and killed on Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The murders come only 10 days after a gunman killed 10 citizens in a Buffalo grocery store.

The NFL community has responded.

“We are heartbroken by this afternoon’s tragic events in Uvalde as we mourn alongside our neighbors in Texas,” the Texans said in a statement. “To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come.”

“The entire Dallas Cowboys organization grieves alongside the community of Uvalde and all of those affected by today’s tragic event,” the Cowboys said in their own statement. “As we mourn the loss of innocent life, our hearts and prayers are with the victims’ families, loved ones, faculty and staff of Robb Elementary.”

With no solutions on the horizon, the fact remains that to live in the United States of America means to risk dying in a mass shooting. It’s like any other risk of any other calamity that Americans assume when they leave the house. Automobile accident. Lightning strike. Mass shooting.

We know the statistics. We know the corners into which we’ll retreat politically, shouting “gun control” and “mental health” at each other so loudly that no one hears anything and nothing gets done.

It’s sad. But it’s reality. To live in the USA means to possibly die in a hail of bullets, on any given day and at any given time.