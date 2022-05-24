Texans, Cowboys issue statement on Uvalde school shooting

Posted by Mike Florio on May 24, 2022, 7:31 PM EDT
US-SCHOOL-CRIME-TEXAS
Another mass shooting has happened in America. Another mass shooting has happened at a school.

Fourteen elementary school students were shot and killed on Tuesday at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The murders come only 10 days after a gunman killed 10 citizens in a Buffalo grocery store.

The NFL community has responded.

We are heartbroken by this afternoon’s tragic events in Uvalde as we mourn alongside our neighbors in Texas,” the Texans said in a statement. “To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come.”

“The entire Dallas Cowboys organization grieves alongside the community of Uvalde and all of those affected by today’s tragic event,” the Cowboys said in their own statement.  “As we mourn the loss of innocent life, our hearts and prayers are with the victims’ families, loved ones, faculty and staff of Robb Elementary.”

With no solutions on the horizon, the fact remains that to live in the United States of America means to risk dying in a mass shooting. It’s like any other risk of any other calamity that Americans assume when they leave the house. Automobile accident. Lightning strike. Mass shooting.

We know the statistics. We know the corners into which we’ll retreat politically, shouting “gun control” and “mental health” at each other so loudly that no one hears anything and nothing gets done.

It’s sad. But it’s reality. To live in the USA means to possibly die in a hail of bullets, on any given day and at any given time.

  1. The lack of empathy in this country is disgusting and will be our downfall.

  2. More “thoughts and prayers” that do nothing to solve the real problem. Texans love their guns…

  3. These kinds of stories crush me from the inside out. Especially the death of children. I can’t wrap my head around this….

  4. Our country is becoming insane. I don’t think banning guns at this point will do anything, they will find guns on the black market to commit these kinds of atrocities. Pandora is out of the box and I don’t know how it goes back in.

  7. If you can’t cope with things and refuse to get help for your problems, go ahead and check out. But there’s no reason to take a bunch of innocent people with you. You think you’re making a statement and will be famous? No, because some other jackass will do the same thing next week.

  8. singularitynow says:
    May 24, 2022 at 7:51 pm
    Our country is becoming insane. I don’t think banning guns at this point will do anything, they will find guns on the black market to commit these kinds of atrocities. Pandora is out of the box and I don’t know how it goes back in.
    ———————————————
    Most of the guns used in these shootings are purchased legally. It’s not a panacea; but, if you make “assault type” weapons illegal then most wacko’s will have a tougher time finding them or affording them.

