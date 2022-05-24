Third-round choice DeAngelo Malone signs Falcons’ rookie deal

Getty Images

The Falcons signed third-round draft choice DeAngelo Malone on Tuesday.

He becomes the fifth of the team’s eight draft selections to sign. Second-round linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, second-round linebacker Troy Andersen and third-round quarterback Desmond Ridder remain unsigned.

First-round receiver Drake London, fifth-round running back Tyler Allgeier, sixth-round guard Justin Shaffer and sixth-round tight end John FitzPatrick previously signed.

Malone, 22, spent five seasons at Western Kentucky, playing 61 games. He made 349 tackles, 59 tackles for loss and 32.5 sacks in his career.

Malone twice earned Conference USA defensive player of the year, in 2019 and 2021, and he was an all-conference selection his final three years.

The Falcons made him the 82nd overall choice.