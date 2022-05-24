Trevor Lawrence: Travon Walker looks the part for sure

USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars have made the first overall pick in the last two drafts, picking quarterback Trevor Lawrence in 2021 and edge rusher Travon Walker last month.

Walker hasn’t been around the building long, but he’s made a positive impression on last year’s top selection.

“He looks the part for sure,” Lawrence said in his Monday press conference. “Just really his demeanor, I enjoy being around him. [He’s] a really calm guy, humble, hard worker. Then obviously you see him, and you see why he’s the number one pick and all that. But just his personality, I’m excited to get to know him more. I think that’s kind of the type of personality that I gel with, so I’m excited to get to know him. I think he’s going to be a great player for us.”

Lawrence was familiar with Walker because both players grew up in Georgia. But they didn’t really get to know one another until recently becoming teammates.

“I mean, I didn’t know him well, but we’re both from Georgia so I remember meeting him and would kind of follow loosely in college,” Lawrence said. “Then to see him come out this year and that team, Georgia’s team last year was so stacked. I was actually at the game, they played Clemson first game of the season, so I got to see him firsthand. Now playing together’s pretty cool.”

Ideally, both Lawrence and Walker will both become cornerstones for the Jaguars in the next couple of years to make that team competitive.