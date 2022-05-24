Tyreek Hill: Tua Tagovailoa has one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill backed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this month after a video showing the quarterback underthrowing Hill on a deep ball was posted to the team’s social media and he continued to have positive things to say about his new teammate on Tuesday.

Hill spent the last four years catching passes from Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, but he didn’t sound like someone who is downgrading his expectations from the quarterback position now that he’s in Miami.

“Tua actually has one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught in my life. . . . Tua is a very accurate QB. . . . I’m very confident in my QB . . . the sky is the limit for that guy. Heck of a talent. Has crazy arm strength, arm talent,” Hill said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com.

Raving about Tagovailoa’s work this offseason is all the rage in Miami right now, but the words of May will be forgotten come September unless they turn out to be prophetic about a third-year leap from the quarterback.