Tyreek Hill: Tua Tagovailoa has one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught

Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT
Miami Dolphins OTAs
Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill backed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa earlier this month after a video showing the quarterback underthrowing Hill on a deep ball was posted to the team’s social media and he continued to have positive things to say about his new teammate on Tuesday.

Hill spent the last four years catching passes from Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, but he didn’t sound like someone who is downgrading his expectations from the quarterback position now that he’s in Miami.

“Tua actually has one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught in my life. . . . Tua is a very accurate QB. . . . I’m very confident in my QB . . . the sky is the limit for that guy. Heck of a talent. Has crazy arm strength, arm talent,” Hill said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com.

Raving about Tagovailoa’s work this offseason is all the rage in Miami right now, but the words of May will be forgotten come September unless they turn out to be prophetic about a third-year leap from the quarterback.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Tyreek Hill: Tua Tagovailoa has one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught

  1. Cowboys are always big deal in preseason. Jets are always improved in preseason. Disappointing QB’s are always looking good this year in preseason. Preseason = Nothing. Full disclosure I am a Cowboys fan, but until they actually do something…? Yeah, that’s my point.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.