Posted by Josh Alper on May 24, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
There will be more of Zach Wilson under center for the Jets this season.

Wilson joined Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert as young signal callers who have spent time this offseason bulking up. Wilson weighed 208 pounds as a rookie, but told reporters on Tuesday that he’s worked with a nutritionist and chef to add 13 pounds of “good weight.”

“I feel better for sure,” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “The energy, the ability to have that stamina throughout the whole practice, is better. In the long run, once we get into a game when we actually get a hit and tackled, having more size on me will help. . . . I just feel like I’m a better athlete with more weight on, for some reason.”

The Jets spent the offseason working to improve the offense around Wilson and Wilson spent the offseason working to make sure that he’ll be strong enough to lead that group where the Jets want to go.

5 responses to “Zach Wilson bulks up, feels like “better athlete with more weight on”

  1. “I just feel like I’m a better athlete with more weight on” is basically my motto.

  2. lol!

    The little pretty boy guy needs to learn the playbook and learn how to read a defense. Weight added won’t do anything.

    Mac Jones wisely loses weight, Wilson adds it.

    It just can’t be made up. It can’t.

  3. Pillsbury Dounut boy shows up to OTA’s bloated from beer & pizza and thinks he’s an “athlete”.
    They told him to add 10 pounds of muscle. He immediately made Sonny Jurgensen his role model. The belly, not the arm.

  4. good, he was about the least mobile QB in the league. I am sure the Pats, Bills and Fins are locking and loading on this turnover machine.

  5. Is there any discernible difference between either of the “Jones “ QB’s in New York and Lobster-Land?

