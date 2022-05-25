Austin Hooper: I’m doing my best to make sure Ryan Tannehill feels comfortable with me

USA TODAY Sports

When tight end Jonnu Smith departed the Titans for the Patriots in free agency last year, it left Tennessee without a strong receiving threat at the position.

Anthony Firkser finished the season with 34 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. Geoff Swaim started 16 games and caught 31 passes for 210 yards with three TDs.

So the Titans addressed that position in free agency, signing Austin Hooper to a one-year deal in March after he was released by the Browns.

Back in 2019, Hooper caught 75 passes for 787 yards with six touchdowns for the Falcons. He didn’t reach that level of production in two seasons with Cleveland. But there’s a possibility he could get back to it with Tennessee.

The first step is building chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill, which is something Hooper has been working on during the offseason program.

“I wish there’s like a magic pill or like, go out to lunch or dinner one time,” Hooper said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “But at the end of the day, it’s throwing it within tight windows. I’m doing my best to make sure he feels comfortable with me. I take that very seriously. … I’m rotating with four other guys, so every rep, it’s the sense of urgency you’ve got to have. It has to be multiplied exponentially.”

The Titans won the AFC South last year but finished 24th in passing offense. With Hooper along with Robert Woods and Treylon Burks now at receiver, the club has a chance to significantly improve that mark in 2022.