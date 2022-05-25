Brandon Aiyuk “trying to really maximize my spot” in 49ers offense

Getty Images

Deebo Samuel‘s push for a new contract has been the leading storyline among 49ers wide receivers this offseason, but he isn’t the only wideout who factors into the team’s plans for the 2022 season.

Brandon Aiyuk is also set for a leading role in his third NFL season. Aiyuk got off to a slow start last year — nine catches in the first six games — but ended the regular season with 56 catches for 826 yards and five touchdowns. Those numbers were in line with his rookie season, but a bit short of what might be expected from the 2020 first-round pick.

Aiyuk said Tuesday that his goal for this year is to close that gap by taking on even more of the offensive burden.

“Everybody has personal goals that they want. But I know that comes alongside with everything we want to do as a team,” Aiyuk said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “I’m trying to really maximize my spot, my role I have in this offense and let it take it where it’s at. I’ll maximize everything, starting right now.”

Assuming all gets worked out on the contract front, Samuel should remain the leading light in the receiver group. If Aiyuk can be more productive as the No. 2, the 49ers offense should be a tougher one to deal with this time around.