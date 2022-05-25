CeeDee Lamb ready to take over for Amari Cooper

Getty Images

After the Cowboys traded to Amari Cooper to the Browns this offseason, quarterback Dak Prescott had CeeDee Lamb‘s locker moved adjacent to the quarterback’s locker.

“He’s the guy,” Prescott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Just being young, hopefully he’s my receiver until I’m done playing. Just being able to bring him closer, more conversations.”

Lamb will replace Cooper as the team’s WR1 this season.

Lamb, though, already had become the Cowboys’ leading receiver. He had more catches (79) and more yards (1,102) than Cooper last season and scored six touchdowns.

But Lamb will garner more attention from opponents without Cooper across from him.

“Oh, I’ve been ready. Been ready,” Lamb said. “That’s just me and my competitiveness. That’s in my nature. I’m always ready for my name to be called.”

When asked about Lamb embracing his role, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy responded, “He has to.”

Indeed, Cooper is in Cleveland. Cedrick Wilson is in Miami. Michael Gallup is expected to miss the start of the season as he rehabs from a torn ACL. James Washington, signed in free agency, is in a walking boot, and draft pick Jalen Tolbert spent Wednesday’s OTA working off to the side with the team’s rehab staff with an unknown injury.