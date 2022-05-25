CeeDee Lamb ready to take over for Amari Cooper

Posted by Charean Williams on May 25, 2022, 4:31 PM EDT
Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

After the Cowboys traded to Amari Cooper to the Browns this offseason, quarterback Dak Prescott had CeeDee Lamb‘s locker moved adjacent to the quarterback’s locker.

“He’s the guy,” Prescott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “Just being young, hopefully he’s my receiver until I’m done playing. Just being able to bring him closer, more conversations.”

Lamb will replace Cooper as the team’s WR1 this season.

Lamb, though, already had become the Cowboys’ leading receiver. He had more catches (79) and more yards (1,102) than Cooper last season and scored six touchdowns.

But Lamb will garner more attention from opponents without Cooper across from him.

“Oh, I’ve been ready. Been ready,” Lamb said. “That’s just me and my competitiveness. That’s in my nature. I’m always ready for my name to be called.”

When asked about Lamb embracing his role, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy responded, “He has to.”

Indeed, Cooper is in Cleveland. Cedrick Wilson is in Miami. Michael Gallup is expected to miss the start of the season as he rehabs from a torn ACL. James Washington, signed in free agency, is in a walking boot, and draft pick Jalen Tolbert spent Wednesday’s OTA working off to the side with the team’s rehab staff with an unknown injury.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “CeeDee Lamb ready to take over for Amari Cooper

  1. Cowboys went from having, on paper, one of the best receiving groups they have ever had, to one stud and a bunch of question marks in a matter of months.

  2. I have no doubt that Lamb can be as much of a prima donna as Cooper. I have no confidence the wide receiving corps will be as productive as last years squad. The wild card is tight end. If the get improved play from the TE position, Dallas may be ok.

  4. Double coverage CeeDee, blanket umbrella all the other receivers and hold all the LB’s at the line to negate the running game until the QB can show he has the ability to beat it (or the O-line figures out how to run block) with his passing skill. This will be the year for Dak to sink or swim since he no longer will have 2 or 3 wide open receivers/Rb’s on most plays.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.