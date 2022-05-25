Deshaun Watson gives Anthony Walker a gift for giving up No. 4

USA TODAY Sports

Browns linebacker Anthony Walker wore No. 4 last season. He won’t wear it this season.

Walker volunteered to give up his number to Deshaun Watson the day the Texans traded the quarterback to Cleveland. Walker asked for nothing in return.

Watson handed Walker a Rolex box during Walker’s media session Wednesday. It presumably contained a watch. Walker, though, refused to open the box in front of the media.

“No, I am not,” Walker said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Walker wore No. 50 for three seasons with the Colts before switching to 54 in 2020. The NFL changed its jersey number rules last offseason, and when he joined the Browns last offseason, Walker chose No. 4, his childhood number.

“Deshaun said he was coming to Cleveland, I texted him 10 seconds later and said, ‘Welcome to Cleveland, No. 4.’ That was it,” Walker said.

Walker switched to No. 5.

He didn’t ask for anything in return but was appreciative of the gift.

“He’s a good guy, man,’’ Walker said. “Appreciate that.”