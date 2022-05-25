Despite talk that Seahawks could be sold, no ownership change is expected soon

Getty Images

A Tuesday report that the Seahawks could be sold soon was rebutted by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who said at the league meeting that he does not expect Jody Allen to sell the team soon.

“I don’t see any immediate change in ownership,” Goodell said.

Allen has been running the team since her brother, Paul Allen, died in October of 2018. Jody Allen has been selling off other assets of her brother’s, but a source told the Seattle Times that the Seahawks are not for sale and that there is no indication they will be any time soon.

Jody Allen has been one of the NFL’s quietest owners since inheriting the team from her brother, and in three and a half years she has never given a single interview about the team. But she does appear to maintain a keen interest in the team, with coach Pete Carroll and General Manager John Schneider both saying she was involved in the decision to trade Russell Wilson.

Still, as long as Allen remains unwilling to answer questions about whether she’s interested in selling, this kind of speculation isn’t going away.