Falcons sign Troy Andersen

Linebacker Troy Andersen is the latest Falcons draft pick to sign a contract.

The team announced Andersen’s signing on Wednesday afternoon. The second-round pick is the sixth of eight Falcons selections to sign a contract.

Andersen played quarterback and running back early in his time at Montana State, but moved to defense full-time to close out his collegiate years. He had 147 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery last year.

Andersen was joined as a new member of the linebacking corps by second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie and third-round pick DeAngelo Malone. They’ll compete with the likes of Lorenzo Carter, Deion Jones, Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, and Adetokunbo Ogundeji for playing time as rookies.