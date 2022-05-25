Falcons sign Troy Andersen

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2022, 3:07 PM EDT
NFL: MAR 04 Scouting Combine
Getty Images

Linebacker Troy Andersen is the latest Falcons draft pick to sign a contract.

The team announced Andersen’s signing on Wednesday afternoon. The second-round pick is the sixth of eight Falcons selections to sign a contract.

Andersen played quarterback and running back early in his time at Montana State, but moved to defense full-time to close out his collegiate years. He had 147 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery last year.

Andersen was joined as a new member of the linebacking corps by second-round pick Arnold Ebiketie and third-round pick DeAngelo Malone. They’ll compete with the likes of Lorenzo Carter, Deion Jones, Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, and Adetokunbo Ogundeji for playing time as rookies.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.