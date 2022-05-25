Frank Reich on Matt Ryan: I knew he was a great passer, but his accuracy is insane

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 25, 2022, 2:29 PM EDT
Colts head coach Frank Reich is getting his first look at new quarterback Matt Ryan on the practice field, and he’s blown away at just how good a passer Ryan is.

Reich told reporters today that Ryan has exceeded expectations with how well he’s throwing the ball at the Colts’ Organized Team Activities.

“I always knew he was a great passer, but his accuracy is insane,” Reich said.

Reich said Ryan’s passing accuracy reminds him of Peyton Manning and Philip Rivers, and Reich called the time he has spent with Ryan so far “incredibly eye-opening.”

Of course, a year ago Reich was confident that Carson Wentz was his franchise quarterback, and that didn’t pan out. And the 37-year-old Ryan’s production has declined over the last few years after he won the league MVP award in 2016. So Ryan still has something to prove this season, but Reich sounds confident that Ryan is going to play some of his best football this season.

  2. Who’s not accurate standing in shorts hoisitng the ball with no defensive pressure?!

  3. Ryan is another year older and isn’t exactly mobile. Will be interesting to see how he stand up this season on the Colts QB carousel.

  4. The positives disappear in the playoffs. Matty Ice becomes Matty Ice Cold.

  5. from a team that recently had Philip Rivers and Peyton Manning, claiming the new qb’s accuracy is insane seems like an insane statement. More likely is that he looks better than last year’s qb, carson wentz

