Jameis Winston participating in on-field work at OTAs

Getty Images

The Saints and Jameis Winston have pointed toward Week 1 for his return. That seems like a certainty barring a setback.

The Saints’ official Twitter account posted photos of Winston participating in on-field drills at organized team activities Wednesday.

Winston tore his anterior cruciate ligament in an Oct. 31 game against the Buccaneers, requiring season-ending surgery and putting his 2022 season in question. The question now has been answered.

Winston, 28, threw 14 touchdowns, three interceptions, and the Saints had a 5-2 record in Winston’s seven starts.

He will have an even better receiving corps this season with the return of Michael Thomas and the additions of Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave.