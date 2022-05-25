Jameis Winston participating in on-field work at OTAs

Posted by Charean Williams on May 25, 2022, 6:19 PM EDT
2022 Huncho Day Celebrity Football Game
Getty Images

The Saints and Jameis Winston have pointed toward Week 1 for his return. That seems like a certainty barring a setback.

The Saints’ official Twitter account posted photos of Winston participating in on-field drills at organized team activities Wednesday.

Winston tore his anterior cruciate ligament in an Oct. 31 game against the Buccaneers, requiring season-ending surgery and putting his 2022 season in question. The question now has been answered.

Winston, 28, threw 14 touchdowns, three interceptions, and the Saints had a 5-2 record in Winston’s seven starts.

He will have an even better receiving corps this season with the return of Michael Thomas and the additions of Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.