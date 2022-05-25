John Harbaugh on Lamar Jackson’s absence: Up to him to speak for himself

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t been at the team’s organized team activities this week and any discussion of why he’s decided not to take part in the voluntary work is going to have to wait until Jackson’s next visit with reporters.

Head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the reason why Jackson wasn’t at practice on Wednesday and said it was a question that only Jackson will be able to answer.

“It’s up to him to speak for himself,” Harbaugh said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun.

Jackson’s expiring contract has been a frequent talking point around the Ravens this offseason, but the impression has been that the team is making the bigger push to get a deal done at this point. How or if that plays into Jackson’s absence will be a question that has to remain on ice until Jackson’s available to answer it.