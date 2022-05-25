Jonathon Cooper out of Broncos’ OTAs with finger injury, will return for training camp

Getty Images

Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper suffered a finger injury at Organized Team Activities that will likely keep him out of the rest of the voluntary offseason program.

Mike Klis of 9 News reports that Cooper will have surgery Thursday to repair a tendon injury in his left ring finger and will likely miss the remainder of OTAs but return for training camp.

The Broncos chose Cooper in the seventh round of last year’s draft, and he impressed during his rookie season. He started five games on defense and was also one of the Broncos’ top special teams players in 2021.

Cooper also missed the offseason program last year after having a heart ablation procedure. Although the heart condition that was diagnosed before the draft caused Cooper’s stock to drop, he showed no ill effects during the season.