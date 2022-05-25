Kevin Stefanski: Didn’t watch HBO interview, we’ve did a lot of work on Deshaun Watson

Interviews with two of the women suing Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for sexual misconduct aired on HBO on Tuesday night, but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn’t among those watching the broadcast.

Stefanski was asked if he watched the interviews with Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes during a Wednesday press conference. He said he didn’t, but that the team had done extensive research into Watson before agreeing to trade for him this offseason.

“I read about it,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “We did a lot of work on that. As we’ve talked about, we’ve done a lot of work on Deshaun the person. There’s legal proceedings ongoing, there’s an investigation ongoing so I won’t comment much further than that. We understand, with respect to that, it is something we’re going to be dealing with as these proceedings go on.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday that the NFL’s investigation into Watson is nearing its end and the disciplinary fallout will be added to the list of things related to Watson that the Browns will be dealing with this year.

Kevin Stefanski: Didn't watch HBO interview, we've did a lot of work on Deshaun Watson

  2. A huge mistake by the Browns, as a Full season suspension coming at least but the Browns is the Browns,

  3. I’ve always pulled for the Browns just out of sadness for their fans. Now I hope they get demolished. What a bad decision from the top down

