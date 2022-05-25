Kirk Cousins felt like “eighth-grader” learning offense from scratch

Getty Images

Quarterback Kirk Cousins is entering his fifth season with the Vikings and he’s playing for his fifth different offensive play caller, so getting the handle on changes to the scheme is nothing new for him.

This offseason played out a bit differently than the last few, however. The arrival of head coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips left Cousins feeling “like an eighth-grader studying for a quiz in school the next day” as he tried to get the offense down.

“This is the first time really since 2014 when Jay Gruden was hired and then back in 2012 when I was a rookie coming from Michigan State to Kyle Shanahan’s offense,” Cousins said, via Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “Those were the only other two times in my career where I truly felt like I was learning it from scratch. I guess you could also say coming here in 2018 as well.”

With the cramming done, the next few months will be about moving from learning the basics to mastering the details in order to hit the ground running come September.