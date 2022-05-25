Lamar Jackson not present for Ravens Wednesday OTA practice

Getty images

Lamar Jackson has elected to remain absent from the Ravens’ OTAs as they begin this week.

According to multiple reporters stationed at practice, Jackson is not present for Baltimore’s Wednesday workout. Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun also reports that Jackson was not there for Tuesday’s session.

Jackson is not exactly in a contract dispute with the Ravens as he enters the last year of his rookie deal. But members of the team have said that the Ravens are willing to give Jackson an extension whenever Jackson is willing to engage the club in negotiations.

On the other hand, Jackson has made it clear to the team that he wants to wait until after the season to begin discussions on a new deal.

OTAs are voluntary, which means Jackson is under no obligation to be at the facility.

The Ravens are slated to hold their mandatory minicamp from June 15-17.