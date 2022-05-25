Making sense of the latest senseless slaughter

Getty Images

Chris Simms and I devoted the opening segment of Wednesday’s PFT Live to the latest mass murder. In Uvalde, Texas, an 18-year-old killed 19 children and two adults with an assault rifle.

To properly function in American society unfortunately entails co-existing with the ever-present risk of becoming the victim of gun violence. To become too comfortable with that risk invites numbness and apathy.

It’s easy to think nothing will ever change, because nothing ever does. Maybe it finally will.

Here’s an encouraging development. I expected at least as many “stick to sports” emails as supportive ones in response to the attached video. In reality, every email we received in response to the commentary was positive. Every single one.

Maybe it finally has happened. Maybe we’ve finally reached the point at which we sufficient numbers of us cry, “Enough.”

Really, enough. We all know it. Even the staunchest Second Amendment advocate knows it. Men and women of sound mind and goodwill have the right to keep and bear arms. There are ways to ensure that those who affirmatively would use weapons of war for their intended purposes cannot do so.

Hopefully, we will soon strike a better balance between the right to liberty when it comes to guns with the right to life when it comes to not being shot by one. Hopefully, those boys and girls who died on Tuesday will not have died in vain.