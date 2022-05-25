Nick Foles: This is Matt Ryan’s team

Getty Images

Nick Foles has never started more than 11 games in a season. The quarterback is on his sixth team in now his 11th season, and Foles again is No. 2 on the depth chart.

He knows his role.

“This is Matt’s team,” Foles said more than once Wednesday, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com. “He’s the leader and he’s running the ship. . . . I think anytime you have a QB room like this, you’re excited to go to work every day. You’re excited to work alongside an MVP.”

Foles signed a two-year deal with the Colts, reuniting with Frank Reich. Reich was the offensive coordinator when the Eagles won Super Bowl LII, and Foles earned game MVP honors.

Foles was at his best with Reich, but then, so too was Carson Wentz in Philadelphia. Wentz couldn’t replicate the success he had with the Eagles in his one season with the Colts.

But Foles hopes to rediscover the confidence he had in Philadelphia after three seasons of not much playing time and little success in Jacksonville and Chicago. A new setting with a familiar face could be just what the quarterback ordered.

“He was always calm. If I made a mistake, he wasn’t chewing me out on the sidelines,” Foles said. “I remember, I threw a pick (in the Super Bowl). I wasn’t worried about it. All right, it’s a pick. Doesn’t matter. He’s like, ‘You’re good. Your feet are good. You look great. This is a great day.’”

Foles caught a touchdown on the Philly Special on the next series.

“He understands that,” Foles said of Reich. “It’s hard when a coach comes over and is grinding on you in the middle of a game. Like a lot of times, that coach probably never played the position or was never a backup. Like they don’t understand it. But he gets it, and that’s why we had a lot of success when I was in Philadelphia.”