Randall Cobb: Christian Watson has the total package

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 25, 2022, 10:22 AM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Packers have a lot of work to do to replace the production from receiver Davante Adams after trading him to the Raiders in March.

One piece of that puzzle will be rookie receiver Christian Watson, who Green Bay selected with the 34th overall pick of the draft out of North Dakota State. It’s early, but Watson has already made a positive impression on one of his veteran teammates.

He has the total package,” Randall Cobb said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers’ website. “Just being around him for the past week and seeing some of the things he can do, he has all the tools. He’s very gifted.”

Cobb added that he told Watson to “[j]ust enjoy the process and have fun with it, don’t get so caught up in your head and press and think that it’s going to happen overnight. Because it never does.”

Watson’s development into a quality receiver may not happen overnight, but the Packers need it to happen sooner than later. He caught 105 passes for 2,140 yards with 14 touchdowns in his 52 collegiate appearances, with 43 catches for 801 yards and seven TDs in 2021.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Randall Cobb: Christian Watson has the total package

  1. Really easy to get excited about his potential.

    But as we saw with Adams, it might be tough sledding early.

    I’m still betting that Jones and Dillon will be the guys doing the heavy lifting on offense this year.

  3. The Least Interesting Man Alive says:
    May 25, 2022 at 10:37 am
    Really easy to get excited about his potential.

    But as we saw with Adams, it might be tough sledding early.
    ————————————————————————————————————-
    As we saw with Adams? Adams rookie season he was flanked by two pro bowl receivers. Are you saying Watson will be flanked by two pro bowl receivers who will take away from his targets?

  4. Christopher Allan says:
    May 25, 2022 at 11:08 am
    The Least Interesting Man Alive says:
    May 25, 2022 at 10:37 am
    Really easy to get excited about his potential.

    But as we saw with Adams, it might be tough sledding early.
    ————————————————————————————————————-
    As we saw with Adams? Adams rookie season he was flanked by two pro bowl receivers. Are you saying Watson will be flanked by two pro bowl receivers who will take away from his targets?
    ____________________________________

    No… He means how Adams had the “Drops” season 1 and 2.

  5. As a group, no matter the QB, rookie WR’s are not top level performers. For every Randy Moss/Jamar Chase and Justin Jefferson, there are about 30 WR’s who were 1-2-3rd round picks who don’t do much as rookies, even their second year is no guarantee. Arguably Aaron Rodgers best receivers during his career have been Davante Adams and Jordy Nelson neither truly blossomed until their 3rd seasons. This is not to say Watson can’t, anything is possible, but I would not bet the mortgage on it. With Adams,MVS and EQ St.Brown gone from the roster there are like 180-190 targets that have to go to someone. Actually, if you read the tea leaves about NFL readiness, Romeo Doubs is the more likely candidate to make a rookie impact just because he seems to be a more polished player, even if he lacks Watson’s high-end athleticism. Barring injury, I think Doubs will be the more productive rookie. As a Packer fan my hope is that by year 2 or 3 Watson is the clear #1.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.