Report: Alonzo Highsmith leaving Seahawks to return to University of Miami

USA TODAY Sports

Alonzo Highsmith played for the University of Miami. He was a freshman on Howard Schnellenberger’s national championship team in 1983 before starring in the backfield on Jimmy Johnson’s teams.

Highsmith, the Seahawks’ senior executive advisor to the General Manager, is returning to his alma mater.

David Hyde of the Sun-Sentinel reports the University of Miami has hired Highsmith as the General Manager of football operations. Highsmith, 57, was a candidate for the athletic director’s job before the school hired Dan Radakovich in December.

Highsmith has served as a personnel executive with the Seahawks the past two seasons. He previously was vice president of personnel with the Browns for two seasons and a senior personnel executive with the Packers for six seasons.