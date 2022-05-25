Report: David Njoku, Browns “very close” on most details of new contract

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2022, 10:49 AM EDT
Tight end David Njoku is not attending Browns OTAs as he looks for a long-term contract with the team, but it sounds like there’s a chance that his absence will come to an end in the near future.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Njoku and the Browns are “very close” to an agreement on terms for a deal on all fronts other than guarantees. It’s not clear how big a gap there is between the two sides, but the deal reportedly would have an average value between $13-14 million.

If the guaranteed money can be settled, Cabot reports the could be done as soon as this week if they’re able to close it.

The Browns used the franchise tag on Njoku earlier this year. The two sides have until July 15 to wrap up negotiations on a longer pact and Njoku will be set to play for a salary of $10.931 million if it doesn’t come together.

  3. THIRTEEN MILLION?!?!?!

    no more than 4 TD catches in his highest catching seasons. As a Bostonian, obviously we were spoiled with GRONK. But please, explain to me how Njoku, who in his prime is HALF of Gronk’s value, is worth more on paper than GRONK was during his prime contract?!

    Pretty stupid to be honest. Oh don’t forget!!!! Njoku has asked for a trade MULTIPLE times.

  4. What’s OJ Howard making? OK, pay him that. No one is going to wonder when the Njoku game is going to come on TV. He has about as much impact as Gerald Everett on a game and is currently the 7th highest paid at his position. Getting paid exactly the same as Mike Gesicki (an actual playmaker) is bad enough, knowing you could have Kelce for $3.1m more is gross.

