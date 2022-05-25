Report: David Njoku, Browns “very close” on most details of new contract

Getty Images

Tight end David Njoku is not attending Browns OTAs as he looks for a long-term contract with the team, but it sounds like there’s a chance that his absence will come to an end in the near future.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Njoku and the Browns are “very close” to an agreement on terms for a deal on all fronts other than guarantees. It’s not clear how big a gap there is between the two sides, but the deal reportedly would have an average value between $13-14 million.

If the guaranteed money can be settled, Cabot reports the could be done as soon as this week if they’re able to close it.

The Browns used the franchise tag on Njoku earlier this year. The two sides have until July 15 to wrap up negotiations on a longer pact and Njoku will be set to play for a salary of $10.931 million if it doesn’t come together.