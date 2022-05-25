Report: Kenny Moore not practicing at Colts OTAs because he’s unhappy with contract

Getty Images

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore is reportedly on the hunt for a new contract.

Moore is not participating in the Colts OTA practices and Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports that unhappiness with his current contract is why he’s staying on the sidelines. The practices are voluntary at this phase of the offseason, so Moore cannot be fined for sitting out.

The Colts signed Moore to a four-year extension in June 2019. He is set to make a base salary of $6.5 million this year and $6.795 million next year, but has no more guaranteed money left on the deal.

Moore made his first career Pro Bowl last year after posting 102 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble while playing in the slot.