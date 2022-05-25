Report: Kenny Moore not practicing at Colts OTAs because he’s unhappy with contract

Posted by Josh Alper on May 25, 2022, 1:21 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars
Getty Images

Colts cornerback Kenny Moore is reportedly on the hunt for a new contract.

Moore is not participating in the Colts OTA practices and Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports that unhappiness with his current contract is why he’s staying on the sidelines. The practices are voluntary at this phase of the offseason, so Moore cannot be fined for sitting out.

The Colts signed Moore to a four-year extension in June 2019. He is set to make a base salary of $6.5 million this year and $6.795 million next year, but has no more guaranteed money left on the deal.

Moore made his first career Pro Bowl last year after posting 102 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble while playing in the slot.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Report: Kenny Moore not practicing at Colts OTAs because he’s unhappy with contract

  1. Well we (Colts fans) were also unhappy with your performance last year, so there’s frustration on both sides there bud.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.