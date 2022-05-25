Steelers officially name Omar Khan G.M.

Getty Images

What was reported on Tuesday night has now become official, as the Steelers announced on Wednesday that they’ve hired Omar Khan to be their next General Manager.

Khan has worked for Pittsburgh since 2001, most recently serving as the team’s vice president of football and business administration.

“I am pleased to announce Omar Khan as our next General Manager,” team president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Omar has been an integral part of our Football Operations Department during his 21 years with the team, and that experience will serve him well in his new position.”

“I am extremely excited for this opportunity to be the General Manager of the Pittsburgh Steelers,” Khan said in a statement. “I would like to thank Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, and Kevin Colbert for their support throughout this process. I am ready for this challenge and grateful to continue the success we have had on the field during my first 21 years. I look forward to completing our football operations staff and working tirelessly to build another championship football team for Steelers Nation and our community.”

Colbert is retiring as the team’s G.M. following 22 seasons in the position.

Khan had also interviewed for the Bears G.M. opening before Chicago hired Ryan Poles earlier this year.