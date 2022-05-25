Steelers teammates expect Stephon Tuitt back with team “sooner or later”

Getty Images

Steelers defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt missed all of the 2021 season and has yet to report for offseason work while carrying a cap hit of nearly $14 million, which has led to speculation about whether he’ll be back with the team this year.

The Steelers have said they’re “very open” to having him back, but head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t offer any hint about Tuitt’s future on Tuesday. Tuitt’s teammates had a bit more to say.

Defensive end Cam Heyward said that Tuitt, who dealt with the death of his brother and a knee injury last year, would be back “sooner or later” and that he expects him to play at the same level as he was at before last year.

“Because I’m confident in Stephon Tuitt,” Heyward said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Last year is last year. We grow, we live and we move on. My brother was hurting last year, and he had to do some things in his life to get them right. His knee wasn’t right. I can’t imagine being in the situation he went through, but I’d like to think he’s in a better place.”

The Steelers drafted Demarvin Leal in the third round to go with returning players like Heyward, Tyson Alualu, Chris Wormley, Henry Mondeaux, and Isaiahh Loudermilk. Tuitt’s return would give them even more depth up front for the 2022 season.