Steve Keim on Kyler Murray: I think we’ll be able to get something done this summer

Getty Images

A few weeks ago, G.M. Steve Keim said the Cardinals would “try to get something done” with quarterback Kyler Murray since the team had gotten through the draft.

But in a Wednesday interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Keim struck a slightly more optimistic tone when discussing a possible contract extension for the 2019 No. 1 overall pick.

“I just think it’s a timing thing,” Keim said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “Anyone who has done it before has done it anywhere from July to September. No different for us. We know he is under contract for another year and also the fifth-year option [in 2023]. He is our future, we feel that strongly.

“I feel like we’ll be able to get something done this summer.”

Murray, who is currently scheduled to make around $5.5 million in 2022, has not been participating in the Cardinals’ voluntary OTAs. Arizona picked up Murray’s fifth-year option for 2023 this spring, so he’s under contract for the next two seasons.

While things appeared strained between Murray and the Cardinals at times this offseason, it now seems like the two sides will be able to come to an agreement sooner than later.