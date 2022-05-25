T.J. Watt “definitely not satisfied” after 22.5 sacks in 2021

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left himself with a lot to accomplish if he wants an encore of his 2021 season.

Watt tied the NFL’s official single-season sack record with 22.5 and was named the league’s defensive player of the year as a result of his efforts. Watt is the 12th player to record 20 sacks in a season and most of the others saw a sharp decline in that total the next season.

It remains to be seen what this season will bring for Watt, but he said Tuesday that he won’t be resting on his laurels.

“Trust me, more people bring that up to me than I ever think about it,” Watt said, via Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com. “I have a very short memory when it comes to things like that. I feel that I have so much more to give to the game. I am definitely not satisfied. I am trying to continue to grow and be one of the best who ever played this game.”

One thing that might help Watt out is a more routine offseason than he had last year. He didn’t do much in the offseason or training camp while working on a contract extension and that might have contributed to injuries that kept him out of two full games and parts of others.

Those aches and pains didn’t slow him down when he was on the field, but the prospect of seeing him back at 100 percent has to be an appealing one for the Steelers.