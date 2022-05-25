Tyreek Hill admittedly had low expectations for Tua Tagovailoa

Posted by Mike Florio on May 25, 2022, 10:17 AM EDT
Miami Dolphins OTAs
On Tuesday, we posted on some praise for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from new teammate Tyreek Hill. The story was based on a limited snippet tweeted at the time Hill said what he said.

The full comments from Hill have since become available. They paint a slightly different picture.

Before praising Tua for throwing one of the “prettiest balls” Hill has seen, Hill made it clear that he came to Miami with low expectations.

“At first, I thought it was going to be something crazy, the ball going all over the place,” Hill said, “but Tua actually has probably one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever caught in my life. It’s very catchable. I don’t want to continue because the more I talk, the more it sounds weird. Tua is a very accurate quarterback. That’s all I’m going to say.”

He wasn’t asked why he thought that. It quickly became obvious that his praise for Tua is strategic. Hill is choosing to provide as much positive reinforcement as possible for his new quarterback.

“I just feel like football is all about confidence and I’m very confident in my quarterback,” Hill said. “So I just feel like if I’m able to help him get all the confidence in the world and push other guys to push that confidence into him, then the sky’s the limit for the guy because he’s a heck of a talent, has crazy arm strength, arm talent.”

It actually makes sense. And it’s clear that Hill is doing everything he can to prop up his new quarterback.

But consider this. During their four years together as starters in Kansas City, did Hill ever have to publicly prop up the confidence of Patrick Mahomes?

9 responses to “Tyreek Hill admittedly had low expectations for Tua Tagovailoa

  1. When Miami’s running game opens up the intermediate passing game, Hill and Waddle will have YACs to lead the league…

  2. Mahomes was never viewed in the same manner as Tua. He also had a damn good offensive line, multiple receiving and running options and smart offensive coaches. None of that existed in Miami. The media makes their money creating chaos and controversy so naturally they look at a young QB drafted high that’s struggling. Is Tua going to be the long term solution in Miami? Don’t know. Neither does Skip Bayless, Cowherd, and the countless non football playing background talking heads creating a buzz for money and ratings. We’ll all find out together.

    No and he doesn’t need to do it in Miami either.

    Its not his fault so many people comment on things they shouldn’t be commenting on.

    It’s easy to make snarky comments as a haters.

    No one ever has a witty response when you remind them Tua was the highest rated QB in the redzone, in the league, last year. No.1.

    Belichek certainly isn’t making any snarky assessments either since he’d 0-3 against Tua.

    I understand the concept of “hating” on other teams/QB’s but those of you sleeping on TT are in for a rude awakening.

    He’s not just accurate, he’s hyper accurate.

  4. Several of the local beat writers hinted there is an addendum to the playbook that outlines both supportive praise/esteem building comments to build up Tua and give him all of the unconditional love and care he requires, as well as an excuse list if needed. They really have it all buttoned up, and the coach seems super rad and they all love each other.

  5. Of course Tyreek didn’t have to say this with Mahomes. Mahomes didn’t come from a toxic culture where his former head coach (Flores) had no confidence in him. Where is owner tried to replace him with Watson. I think they need to build this kids confidence back up in any way possible. Knowing your receivers have your back is one way. Knowing your coach believes in you the way McDaniel seems to, is another. Without a doubt this is a show me year for Tua. He has his team and coach behind him, he has a bunch of new toys on offense, there are no more excuses. I look forward to what this year will bring.

  7. bostonblows says: He’s not just accurate, he’s hyper accurate.

    Even when throwing to the other team.

  8. a. We saw plenty of Mahomes running around and throwing the ball in Hill’s *general vicinity* only to get the credit for making an unbelievable play, even though it was Hill saving his hide.

    b. No, Hill didn’t have to prop up confidence in Mahomes, but…

    c. nobody ever asked him to either.

    d. What’s he supposed to say when asked?

  9. Burrow_to_Chase says: Even when throwing to the other team ////////////////////////Not taking away from Burrows talent/play but Tua threw less int’s than Burrow did.

