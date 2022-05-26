Adoree Jackson: Losing James Bradberry hurts, Eagles signing him sucks

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 26, 2022, 1:06 PM EDT
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Giants cut cornerback James Bradberry this month, not because he’s not still a good player, but because they’re in precarious salary cap shape and decided they couldn’t afford his contract anymore. His former teammates are sorry to see him go.

That included fellow Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson, who was succinct today when asked about losing Bradberry.

“It hurts,” Jackson said.

Bradberry signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Eagles shortly after the Giants cut him, and Jackson said it was particularly tough to see a good player going to an NFC East rival.

“That sucks,” Jackson said of Bradberry joining the Eagles.

Jackson said he texted all the Giants’ defensive backs when Bradberry was released and reminded them that it’s on them to step up in Bradberry’s absence. His shoes won’t be easy to fill.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Adoree Jackson: Losing James Bradberry hurts, Eagles signing him sucks

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.