Adoree Jackson: Losing James Bradberry hurts, Eagles signing him sucks

The Giants cut cornerback James Bradberry this month, not because he’s not still a good player, but because they’re in precarious salary cap shape and decided they couldn’t afford his contract anymore. His former teammates are sorry to see him go.

That included fellow Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson, who was succinct today when asked about losing Bradberry.

“It hurts,” Jackson said.

Bradberry signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Eagles shortly after the Giants cut him, and Jackson said it was particularly tough to see a good player going to an NFC East rival.

“That sucks,” Jackson said of Bradberry joining the Eagles.

Jackson said he texted all the Giants’ defensive backs when Bradberry was released and reminded them that it’s on them to step up in Bradberry’s absence. His shoes won’t be easy to fill.