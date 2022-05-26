Before Raiders workout, two other teams were interested in Colin Kaepernick

Posted by Mike Florio on May 26, 2022, 1:13 PM EDT
Earlier today, we raised the question of whether the Raiders’ decision to give quarterback Colin Kaepernick a workout will open the door for other teams to give him a chance. Maybe it will.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, two other teams were showing interest in Kaepernick before the Raiders workout.

The question now becomes whether one or both of those teams will give Kaepernick a workout now. If the Raiders sign him, they won’t have a chance.

Time will tell whether Kaepernick gets more workouts and/or a roster spot. Regardless, more than five years after becoming a free agent, he’s the closest he’s been to getting a job.

8 responses to “Before Raiders workout, two other teams were interested in Colin Kaepernick

  1. Why are any teams interested in a guy who was a backup, didn’t show up to other workouts or even try to play in other leagues for over 5 years! I’m focused on the guys who’ve fought and are fighting for a place in the NFL, like the guys in the USFL right now. Kap doesn’t deserve priority over them in an NFL training camp!

  3. Its no longer 2012-2013, once defenses figured out he could not read them it was game over, his stats from 2014-2016 do not lie.

  5. Someone should sign him, put him out there and let him crash and burn. Then maybe this circus will finally come to an end.

  6. When I was sworn in for my service in the Marine Corps I took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United against all enemies foreign and domestic. In each generation before me none of my family served in the military. Including World War 1 World War II and the Korean conflict. When my father returned from Korea he was subjected to while racism and he continued to serve. Colin Kapernick exercised is First Amendment right under the Constitution, which I had sworn to defend. For those of you who do not understand that this is a right guaranteed under the Constitution need to sit back and take the time to read the Constitution.

  7. I hope the Raiders do sign him. Will make preseason games interesting.

  8. Probably just a publicity stunt to get peoples focus away from the front office issues. Doesnt hurt the Raiders to work him out or even sign him, Hes no where near good as Carr (never has been) and if he somehow beats out 3 no names to be #2, good for him.

